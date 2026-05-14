BBJVI turns over five percent of gross income earned to Bataan government

During the presentation, Inton emphasized the organization’s commitment to building sustainable and progressive communities through strategic infrastructure and economic development projects.

Among the key initiatives discussed were the proposed housing program, road network expansion, fishport development, onsite operational activities, and other community-centered projects aimed at generating long-term growth and opportunities for local residents.

The turnover of the 5% shares to the Provincial Government of Bataan, AFAB, and the Municipality of Mariveles underscored BBJVI’s dedication to equitable partnership and shared progress among stakeholders. The ceremonial awarding symbolized the strong collaboration between the private sector and government institutions in advancing development initiatives in the province.

Also present during the event were BBJVI Chairman Rod Franco, BBJVI Vice Chairman Romulo Dela Rosa, BBJVI Adviser Doji Libatique, Director Castelo, Atty. Joey Angeles, Atty. Marion Yves M. Mosones, Atty. Vince Ines, Atty. Ruel Amboy, together with representatives from AFAB and the local government of Mariveles.

Through strengthened partnerships and visionary leadership, BBJVI continues to position itself as a driving force in transforming coastal communities into centers of economic opportunity and sustainable progress in Bataan.

As one of the Freeport Area of Bataan’s valued registered enterprises, BBJVI remains committed to building sustainable and progressive communities through infrastructure and development projects within the FAB, generating opportunities for local residents.

Under Republic Act No. 9728, FAB Registered Enterprises are entitled to an incentive to pay a 5% tax on GIE in lieu of the regular 25% corporate income tax. The law provides that the 5% GIE shall be distributed as follows: 1% to the National Government, 2% to AFAB, 1% to the Provincial Government of Bataan, and 1% to the Municipality of Mariveles.