Angelina Jolie’s daughter drops Pitt surname

Zahara, the daughter of actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, appeared to drop her father’s surname during her college graduation ceremony at Spelman College.
Although listed as Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt in the commencement program, she was called “Zahara Marley Jolie” as she crossed the stage to receive her diploma, according to reports.
The name usage follows earlier instances in which Zahara and her siblings have publicly omitted “Pitt” from their surnames, whether in personal or formal settings.
Zahara is the eldest daughter among Jolie and Pitt’s six children, which include Maddox, Pax, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox.