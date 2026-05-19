Wedding match

Brides are usually the picture of perfection on their wedding day. White gown, veil, train and all. But heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury’s eldest daughter added a twist to her bridal ensemble when she got hitched on 16 May.
Venezuela Fury, 16, and amateur boxer Noah Price wed at the Royal Chapel of St. John on the Isle of Man, where the age of consent is 16 with parental approval, the New York Post reported.
She matched her elegant white lace strapless gown with a 50-foot train — and white Crocs.
Meanwhile, the wedding of a couple in southwestern China was unusually spectacular.
The groom, He Yinsheng, a professional wrestler from Zunyi in Guizhou province, staged a wrestling bout with his wife at a local hotel in early May, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).
In place of a traditional wedding stage, the couple installed a wrestling ring, with a giant screen displaying a dramatic “Groom vs Bride” poster, according to SCMP.
The wrestling ring was a scene of body slams, grappling, takedowns and other high impact moves by undercard performers from the opposing teams. Guests cheered and children watched while holding their bowls of food.
The main event saw the bride and groom in a clash. She evaded his attacks before flooring him with a shoulder throw to gain the upper hand. The bride then slammed Price to the canvas to win.
The referee raised the bride’s hand and announced her prize: she is exempt from doing housework for life, SCMP reported.
The groom told the mainland media outlet Xiaoxiang Morning Post that it was all a show and that he had to lose in the end.
“I could not let her do the housework,” SCMP quoted the groom as telling the Xiaoxiang Morning Post.