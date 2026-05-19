Wedding match

Brides are usually the picture of perfection on their wedding day. White gown, veil, train and all. But heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury’s eldest daughter added a twist to her bridal ensemble when she got hitched on 16 May.

Venezuela Fury, 16, and amateur boxer Noah Price wed at the Royal Chapel of St. John on the Isle of Man, where the age of consent is 16 with parental approval, the New York Post reported.

She matched her elegant white lace strapless gown with a 50-foot train — and white Crocs.