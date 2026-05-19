Voices of purpose take center stage at Miss Philippines Earth 2026

Representing Cebu City, Kirsten Dawn Delerio is pushing for a wellness-centered environmental campaign through her advocacy “Fuel the Future.” She believes personal health and environmental care are deeply connected.

“Yes, I have a plan of action through my advocacy and personal example. Through ‘Fuel the Future,’ I aim to raise awareness about proper nutrition and healthy living, showing how caring for ourselves is connected to caring for our planet,” she shared.

Delerio also emphasized the importance of grassroots participation through clean-up drives, tree-planting activities, and environmental education programs designed to encourage communities to embrace sustainable habits.

“My goal is to lead by example and motivate others to take responsibility for a cleaner, greener, and healthier Philippines,” she added.

Meanwhile, Princess Dee Maghinay of Lantapan, Bukidnon is focusing on restoration and conservation efforts by encouraging stronger collaboration between communities, local governments, and environmental organizations.

“She aims to organize tree-planting activities, coastal clean-ups, and educational programs to teach people how to reduce waste, protect natural resources, and live sustainably,” her advocacy statement read.

Maghinay also underscored the importance of strengthening environmental policies while inspiring Filipinos to work collectively in safeguarding the country’s natural resources for future generations.

For Marikina City’s Alyssa Rae Zabala, sustainability begins with building inclusive and resilient communities. Driven by urban development and environmental reform, she hopes to contribute to creating people-centered cities that can serve as models for national transformation.

“She is driven by a singular vision: designing the life every Filipino deserves,” her campaign statement noted.

Zabala also expressed support for environmental organizations advocating for climate accountability, including the push for the passage of the CLIMA Bill and campaigns against corruption tied to environmental destruction.

In Bago City, candidate Bernie Larit is turning attention toward disaster awareness and environmental discipline. Drawing connections between natural calamities and environmental neglect, she hopes to educate communities on preparedness and sustainable living.

“I believe that these natural disasters remind us to respect and protect the environment through responsible actions,” Larit said.

She added that promoting responsible interaction with nature can help preserve resources and minimize environmental damage for future generations.

Beyond ecological issues, Tayabas City delegate Raihjja Japor Lames is also championing civic participation and informed leadership. Through her social media platforms, she hopes to encourage voter education and critical thinking among Filipinos.

“She uses her voice and platforms on social media to promote voter education, encouraging Filipinos to choose leaders based on integrity, competence, and proven service,” her statement read.

Lames believes meaningful national progress begins when both citizens and leaders prioritize accountability and the welfare of the country over personal interests.