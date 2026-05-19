VINTAGE TONY: Lascuña glows with 64; Que, Mondilla trail by 2

A record five-time Order of Merit winner, Lascuña, 55, not only defied Father Time but also delivered a performance worthy of yet another championship.

“I feel like young again. I hit all fairways and greens and finished with 28 putts,” said Lascuña in jest, basking in the glow of his performance, made even more impressive by the lift, clean and place rule in effect due to the fairways’ uneven conditions from summer heat.

Yielding 50-60 yards to the Tour’s revered long hitters, Lascuña relied on his trusted fairway woods and newly acquired Srixon irons to dominate the course. He birdied four of the first seven holes and added another four on the back nine.

“It’s been a long time since I shot this low, it’s exhausting but the conditions were great,” said Lascuña, recalling his last win in adverse weather conditions at Splendido Taal in 2024.

However, Que, the reigning Order of Merit winner, and multi-titled Mondilla lurked closely behind with matching 66s. Keanu Jahns entered the mix with a 67, aiming for back-to-back championships after defeating Que by four strokes in this event last year.

The rolling Caliraya layout, known for its challenges, transformed into a scoring paradise under these conditions, yielding 35 under-par rounds and 11 even-par cards. This raised the stakes significantly for the chase for the top 40 and ties that will advance to the final two rounds of the second leg of the 10-leg circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

The first 18 holes revealed a captivating narrative filled with promise. A blend of seasoned veterans remained within two or three strokes of the durable Lascuña, setting the stage for a riveting battle that showcased not only raw power but also critical elements of course management, strategic decision-making and precision putting.

“I just hope my putting stays on point through the final round,” said Lascuña, confident in maintaining his top form yet aware of the threats posed by his multi-titled rivals.

Que, poised to match Lascuña’s flawless performance, stumbled with a bogey on the tricky par-4 18th. However, this misstep did not overshadow his superb 31-35 round, which included three birdies and an eagle on No. 4, along with birdies on Nos. 16 and 17.

“I didn’t make any mistakes except for the last hole, but that’s golf,” said Que, eager to remain at the top of the PGT heap for a second straight season.

“I hit a lot of fairways and greens and made many putts. Good weather always helps produce low scores,” he added, noting that while he found the greens a little faster, he expected them to toughen up over the next three days.

“I think it’s only going to get better, and hopefully, I can keep up with my game,” said Que, emphasizing the importance of improving his wedge play. “I was making more putts than usual, but my wedge game was off; there were many holes where I could have gotten closer,” he added.

Mondilla also credited the favorable weather for his fine round, stating, “It wasn’t too hot, which helped produce good scores. He said he felt as if he were already playing in a championship flight, with big hitters like Que and Jahns in his group.