Lago makes dominant start

Lucas Revilleza, who finished runner-up to Lago in the first three legs at Mactan, Alta Vista and Del Monte, struggled to a 79 marred by a double bogey on No. 9 as he shared second place with Stephen Clementer, who also carded a seven-over card after a late miscue on the same hole.

Lago leaned on his superb driving and putting to once again dominate the field, eyeing yet another victory.

He expressed confidence heading into the final round, vowing to stay aggressive.

“I’ll try to make more birdies, or at least pars, in the final round,” said Lago, who is aiming for a fourth straight leg title in the Visayas-Mindanao Series and a coveted berth in the grand finals.

A victory by Lago would match Jamie Barnes’ four-leg sweep of the Vis-Min Series last year with the rising Davao star also expected to compete in the final two legs in Bacolod and Negros Occidental next month.

In the girls’ 7-10 division, Soleil Molde and Avery Go set up a head-to-head duel between leg champions. Molde, coming off a dominant win at Del Monte, shot a 78 to take a one-stroke lead over Go, who birdied the final hole for a 79. Francesca Hojia stood at third with a 90, setting the stage for a Molde-Go showdown in the final round.

South Cotabato’s Jared Saban delivered the day’s most impressive performance in the boys’ 11-14 category, carding a seven-under 65 highlighted by a four-birdie run starting at No. 14.

Seeking redemption after a playoff loss to Ken Guillermo at Del Monte, Saban built a seven-shot cushion over Ralph Batican, who matched par 72, with Mico Woo posting a 75 for third and Guillermo struggling to a 76.

Despite Saban’s big lead, the unpredictable Pueblo layout leaves the door open for Batican, Guillermo and Woo to mount a final-round charge.

“I played confidently all day, and that led to that run of birdies,” said Saban, who dazzled on the Pueblo greens, sinking putts from as far as one to two pin lengths with impressive accuracy.