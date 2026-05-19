Two drug suspects arrested in Vasra, Quezon City, P169K worth of illegal drugs seized

According to the QCPD report, DDEU operatives conducted the operation on Monday, May 18 at 4:10 PM in front of a fast-food restaurant along Visayas Avenue corner Forestry Street following information from a concerned citizen regarding the suspects’ alleged illegal drug activities.

During the operation, an undercover officer acting as a poseur-buyer successfully purchased ₱31,500 worth of shabu from the suspects.

After the pre-arranged signal was given, operatives immediately arrested the suspects.

Police records showed that alias “Harvey” had a previous case for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Meanwhile, the QCPD reported both suspects will face charges for the same violation following their arrest by the authorities.