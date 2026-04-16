Le P:LAB 3x3 starts dribbling

Made possible through the collaboration between SBTown and the National Basketball League (NBL)-Pilipinas (NBL-Pilipinas), the competition aims to bring high-level 3x3 basketball action across the country.

“We hope this tournament will serve as a platform where young talents in the Philippines can pursue their dreams and where local communities can come together and connect through sports,” said Harim Nam, CEO of Le P:LAB, during the tournament’s press conference on Thursday at the Crowne Plaza.

The chief of Le P:LAB, healthcare and lifestyle product brand based on technology developed by the National Research Institute in Korea, was also joined by Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) 3x3 program head Ryan Gregorio during the launch.