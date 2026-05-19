Tawi-Tawi gov’t backs BARMM chief amid education ministry shake-up

The Provincial Government of Tawi-Tawi has expressed its full support for Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) interim Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua in his role overseeing the Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE).

In an official statement, the provincial government said the development is in the Bangsamoro people’s “best interest” and “reflects a strong commitment to responsive, principled, and transformative governance in the region.”