Tawi-Tawi gov’t backs BARMM chief amid education ministry shake-up

The Provincial Government of Tawi-Tawi has expressed its full support for Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) interim Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua in his role overseeing the Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE).
In an official statement, the provincial government said the development is in the Bangsamoro people’s “best interest” and “reflects a strong commitment to responsive, principled, and transformative governance in the region.”
The statement added that Macacua’s appointment presents an “important opportunity to reinforce transparency, integrity, and public trust” in the ministry and other regional institutions.
The provincial government also voiced confidence in Macacua’s leadership to address longstanding issues, including dilapidated and inadequate school buildings, and to prioritize education for youth in Tawi-Tawi and other geographically isolated areas.
The statement comes days after Macacua, as acting BARMM Chief Minister, requested the resignation of Education Minister Mohagher Iqbal following a P2.2-billion audit controversy.