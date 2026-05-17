BARMM moral governance imperiled by P2.2-B education fund scandal, says Macacua

COTABATO CITY -- Bangsamoro Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua has demanded the immediate resignation of Education Minister Mohagher Iqbal, warning that public trust in the regional government has been "seriously eroded" by a controversy involving P2.247 billion in questioned transactions.

In a formal communication dated 11 May, Macacua ordered Iqbal to step down or be "deemed resigned" by the close of business on Monday, 18 May.

Macacua said the ultimatum is necessary to preserve the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) as an institution and to protect the credibility of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) government.

The Office of the Chief Minister (OCM) issued the demand following multiple adverse findings by the Commission on Audit (CoA) regarding procurement and disbursements within the Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education.

According to the OCM, the audit revealed serious deficiencies and potential violations of state procurement regulations involving billions of pesos.

Among the specific findings cited by Macacua’s office were 53 contracts totaling approximately P1.95 billion. The OCM alleged these contracts were awarded despite misrepresentations in omnibus sworn statements that should have disqualified the bidders under state rules.

State auditors also flagged failures to impose liquidated damages on delayed projects, questionable joint venture eligibilities, and the late posting of performance securities by contractors.

Furthermore, the OCM cited that at least 73 disbursement vouchers totaling about P2.247 billion were processed and fully paid despite lacking mandatory procurement documents required by government auditing regulations.

The chief minister’s office warned that initial notices of disallowance issued by CoA may only be the beginning of a broader review.

Iqbal, however, has reportedly refused to step down. The education minister argued that the CoA findings are preliminary and do not establish criminal or administrative liability. He maintained that no formal criminal charges have been filed against him and demanded that his right to due process and the presumption of innocence be respected.

Macacua’s camp countered that the issue has surpassed ordinary administrative concerns, threatening the moral authority of the BARMM government at a critical time for regional governance.

They argued that an independent investigation would be best served if Iqbal vacates his post to eliminate any perception of influence or conflict of interest.

Members of the interim parliament backed the chief minister's decisive action, stressing that the gains of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB) must not be overshadowed by corruption allegations.

"The preservation of the MILF as an institution is paramount," an interim parliament member said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal government deliberations. "The leadership must act in a way that protects the credibility of the Bangsamoro government and reassures the public that accountability mechanisms are working."

Officials warned that lingering doubts over fiscal accountability could weaken public confidence in the broader peace and normalization process, which is anchored on the commitment to "moral governance."