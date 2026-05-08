Solons defend Recto amid resignation call from Leachon

“Sumawsaw ka na naman. Kung totoong buwis ang adbokasiya mo (You’re butting in again. If it is true that taxes are your advocacy), then say it straight: tax the rich, subsidize the poor and stop pretending that every complicated fiscal decision can be solved by calling for someone’s resignation,” she said.

Backing up her arguments were Batangas Rep. Gerville Luistro and San Juan Rep. Ysabel Zamora who suggested that Leachon should focus on developing systems that could improve the benefits received by PhilHealth members.

Luistro said that a call for resignation was often the call of people that have yet to participate in the intricacies of governance, specially through decisions on how to raise government revenues in an effort to maintain essential public services without being too optimistic.

The Justice committee chairperson urged Leachon to refrain from personal attacks and be more keen on conceptualizing systems that ensure that agency funds were felt by the public.

“ES Recto has spent decades working on budgets, revenues and reforms. You may agree or disagree with his positions, but reducing that record to a meme is intellectually lazy and unfair to the public,” she said.

On the other hand, Zamora expressed that questioning fiscal decisions were valid arguments to undertake, however, the line is drawn when such critiques start to target the person rather than the choices.

“The responsible position is to design a system where those with greater capacity contribute more and those with less in life receive stronger support. That is the real conversation, and that is far more useful than asking for resignations every time a police issue becomes difficult,” the lawmaker stressed.

On Wednesday, 6 May, Leachon made a post on his social media platform attributing the issues of alleged “defunding” in PhilHealth, non-removal of excise tax on fuel and gasoline, and EVAT law to the executive secretary.

Aside from the doctor, Recto’s name has constantly made headlines as of late as Batangas 1st District Rep. Leandro Leviste alleged that the Rectos were working with Construction Workers Solidarity Partylist Rep. Edwin Gardiola in a widespread vote-buying scheme in Batangas.

What had begun as a feud on social media turned into a verbal exchange between Leviste and congressman Ryan Recto at a House plenary session where the former publicized his claims.

Although seeming like a long brewing dispute, the disagreement between Leviste and the Rectos has no signs of stopping any time soon.