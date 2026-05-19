Senators should show ‘delicadeza,’ lawyer says

“What should prevail among our countrymen, especially among our elected leaders, is delicadeza,” Domingo said. “They no longer have the right to represent the people who elected them because they have reneged on their obligation to govern and lead the people.”

Domingo lamented what he described as the absence of accountability among some leaders, saying voters should carefully assess the performance and character of candidates before electing them again into office.

“The problem now, with all due respect to our leaders, is that many of them no longer have delicadeza,” he said.

He warned that repeatedly electing unqualified and ineffective officials could negatively affect future generations and weaken public trust in governance.

“We should think carefully for our future generations, for our children and grandchildren,” Domingo said. “Is this the kind of leadership we want them to inherit? We do not want a vicious cycle of incompetent, unqualified and ignorant legislators.”

The radio program host echoed the lawyer’s remarks and urged the public to vote wisely in future elections, noting the importance of responsible voter participation after the recent voter registration period.

Domingo has been serving as a legal commentator and resident explainer on impeachment issues in the program.