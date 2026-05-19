Sara’s absence won’t stop trial, says Luistro

“Even if the Vice President does not appear, even if she does not file an answer, even if her defense lawyers do not show up, the trial will still proceed,” she said.

Luistro noted that Duterte previously skipped hearings before the House Committee on Justice, which tackled four impeachment complaints against her for sufficiency in form, substance and probable cause. The Vice President’s camp had argued then that the House was not the proper forum for answering the complaints.

Luistro said that refusing to attend the Senate proceedings could weaken Duterte’s defense, as the evidence presented by the prosecutors would be unrebutted.