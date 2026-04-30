VP Duterte may attend trial only when needed — lawyer

“’Yung mismong presence ng Vice President, of course, it will depend on what the incident is for that trial date, kung kinakailangan na nandoon siya,” Poa said in a radio interview.

"As you saw, doon sa trial ni the late chief justice Renato Corona 'di ba, hindi naman sa lahat ng proceedings ay present siya," he added.

In December 2011, the House of Representatives impeached former Chief Justice Renato Corona over accusations of graft and corruption, culpable violation of the Constitution, and betrayal of public trust.

The Senate, acting as an impeachment court, later voted 20–3 to convict Corona in 2012.

Duterte’s legal team has also continued to challenge the constitutionality of the proceedings before the Supreme Court, arguing that the House allegedly exceeded its authority during the process.

Despite these objections, Poa said the defense will participate in the Senate trial.

"'Yun namang sa Senado, definitely, magpa-participate tayo roon. Talagang trial 'yun, eh. The defense team will be there. Of course, the prosecutors will be there," he said.

The defense said on Wednesday that the decision was “not unexpected” after the Justice Committee has already found probable cause in the complaint.

The plenary is expected to vote on 4 May to finalize the committee report and deliberate on the articles of impeachment to be presented and voted on in the plenary.

Under the Constitution, at least one-third of the House of Representatives—equivalent to 106 of its 318 members—must vote in favor for the articles of impeachment to be sent to the Senate.

If the case is transmitted, the Senate will sit as an impeachment court to hear the evidence and decide whether Duterte will be removed from office or acquitted.