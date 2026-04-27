Lim shines, posts Philta Open twinkill

"Beyond the win today, I want to thank God, my family, my team, everyone who came to watch. Thank you for the support," said Lim, who also beat Olivarez in the final of the Philta Men's Masters Top 8 last February and 2025 PCA Open.

Olivarez put up a strong challenge but eventually fell to the four-time PCA Open champion.

"I'm really grateful because I had a lot of tough matches up to the finals," said Olivarez, who defeated 2025 Gentry Open champion Arthur Craig "Iggy" Pantino in the quarters and Thailand SEA Games mixed doubles bronze medalist Francis Casey Alcantara in the semis.

"It's been a long journey, I'm just grateful to be here, it's not the best of course, I would have wanted to win, still grateful," added Olivarez, who joined the M15 Singapore World Tennis Tour last week.

Lim and Olivarez also collected P80,000 and 750 points as doubles champions, prevailing over Pantino and Noel Damian, 6-3, 4-6 (11-9), in the Grand Slam-level event supported by Tecnifibre and the Philippine Sports Commission.