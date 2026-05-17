Sen. Erwin Tulfo says he has ‘no idea’ if another Senate coup looms

The senator also denied insinuations that members of the minority bloc were involved in the controversy surrounding the alleged shooting incident inside the Senate last week.

“Nag-uusap lang kami sa group chat namin kung bakit kami ang pinagbibintangan,” Tulfo said, referring to members of the minority bloc.

Tulfo explained that minority senators were not included in the majority caucus held before the incident, saying they eventually left the Senate premises. He said he was already having dinner with his family when informed about the commotion inside the chamber.

Despite the controversy, Tulfo said it would be unfair to immediately blame Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano while investigations are still ongoing.

“Hindi pa tapos ang imbestigasyon,” Tulfo said. “Unfair naman na palitan si Cayetano.”

He also urged senators to focus on legislation instead of political infighting.

“Huwag naman masakripisyo ang mga kababayan natin at mga bills na kailangan nating ipasa,” he said.