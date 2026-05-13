PNP rejects destabilization rumors, vows focus on peace and order

“We have better and productive things to do in terms of further reducing the crime rate and making every Filipino safe in the streets and in their homes, rather than involving ourselves into something that will compromise the integrity and professionalism of the PNP as an organization,” Nartatez said.

He stressed that the country’s 225,000-strong police force remains committed to protecting the State and serving the public.

“As an institution, the PNP remains apolitical and non-partisan, and all our uniformed personnel perform their mandate with professionalism, discipline, and integrity and all we ask is to spare us from this rumor and let us do our job,” he added.

Earlier, Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro also downplayed rumors of another coup attempt allegedly involving members of the uniformed services, describing the claims as recycled allegations.

Nartatez echoed the Palace’s position and said there is no reason to question the loyalty of police personnel to the Constitution and duly constituted authorities.

He also urged the public to be discerning when consuming information online, particularly reports circulating on social media, and warned against the spread of fake news.