Phoebe Walker shares dream Boracay wedding and love story with Rico

“Back in January, we were going back and forth with the idea of getting married in Los Angeles because most of Rico’s family is there,” she shared. “But with all the planning, it became difficult, and honestly, it’s also very expensive to get married there.”

The actress revealed that a seaside ceremony had always been what she truly envisioned for herself, making Boracay the perfect destination for the milestone event.

“I really went with what I wanted, which was a beach wedding,” Phoebe said. “We decided on Boracay because it’s our favorite island in the Philippines.”

Fashion designer Oliver Tolentino , whom Phoebe fondly described as her “ninong,” will create both her bridal gown and Rico’s wedding suit for the occasion.

“That’s my dream — to really become a June bride,” she added.

Phoebe also reflected on how her perspective on marriage changed over time. She admitted that becoming a bride was never part of her childhood dreams, but meeting Rico shifted her outlook on settling down and building a future together.

“I never really imagined myself getting married when I was younger,” she confessed. “But after meeting Rico, I suddenly found myself wanting to settle down.”

The actress shared that she postponed planning their wedding after the passing of her mother in April 2025, choosing to wait until the traditional mourning period had ended before moving forward with preparations.

When asked what made her realize Rico was “the one,” Phoebe pointed to the stability and understanding he brought into her life, especially when it came to her career and public past.

“He’s very supportive, and everything has been easy with him, especially with my work,” she explained. “Some of my past relationships struggled with my history in the industry, and it always became an issue. But with Rico, it never was.”

According to Phoebe, Rico’s maturity and upbringing in Los Angeles also contributed to their strong relationship dynamic.

“I think he’s mature, and growing up in Los Angeles gave him a more Western mentality,” she said.

Meanwhile, the couple’s prenup shoot also carried deep personal meaning. Although Japan was initially considered for the pictorial, visa complications led them to choose Hong Kong instead — a place closely tied to Phoebe’s roots and family history.

“I realized Hong Kong was actually a better fit for me,” she shared. “A lot of the photos show us eating and drinking because those were actually my favorite snacks growing up.”

Phoebe revealed that Hong Kong also holds sentimental value for her parents, as it was where they first met. Her father, a British journalist who previously worked for the South China Morning Post and now serves as an editor connected to Olympic coverage in Asia, eventually settled in the Philippines during the pandemic.

The actress also shared that they intentionally included Hong Kong’s iconic neon signs in their prenup shoot, recognizing their cultural significance amid ongoing efforts to remove them due to safety regulations.

For Phoebe and Rico, the images became more than just wedding portraits — they also served as a tribute to a city and heritage that helped shape her story.