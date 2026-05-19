Paolo Contis dreams of directing, writing projects

“As an actor actually, wala na masyado (there’s not much left anymore). Ang pangarap ko na lang talaga (my real dream now) hopefully by next year is I could start directing,” he shared.

The actor also revealed his interest in writing, adding that he hopes to become more serious about creating his own material.

“Seriously, I would love to start writing nang mas formal (in a more formal way),” Paolo said.

Although he remained tight-lipped about the type of stories he wants to tell, he teased fans when asked about his preferred genre.

“Makikita niyo na lang (you’ll just see it),” he said with a laugh.

While planning for the next phase of his career, Paolo continues to appear in The Master Cutter, his latest action-drama project with Dingdong Dantes.

Produced by GMA Network, the series marks Dingdong’s highly anticipated return to primetime action. He portrays Anthony “Atoy” Padua, a former Scout Ranger who now lives quietly as a tailor while secretly working as a tracker-for-hire helping clients pursue justice and hunt down criminals.

Still haunted by the death of his girlfriend Elaine, played by Max Collins, Atoy attempts to reconnect with his family and rebuild his life before becoming involved in a case that changes everything.

Paolo plays Red in the series, which blends action, suspense, and family-centered drama. Also part of the cast are Shuvee Etrata, Sienna Stevens, Jo Berry, Tonton Gutierrez, Joey Marquez, Polo Ravales, Ketchup Eusebio, Max Eigenmann and Rio Locsin.