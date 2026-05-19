P53 local rice guide set by DA

“This is not a price ceiling. It’s just a guide for consumers on fair local rice prices,” Tiu Laurel said, emphasizing that retailers may still sell below the suggested level depending on market conditions.

The Agriculture chief said the planned benchmark seeks to strike a balance between affordable food prices and sustainable earnings for farmers and traders as the country grapples with accelerating inflation triggered by rising oil prices and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

“I’ve consulted rice millers and industry groups, and P53 per kilo is acceptable,” he added.

Rice remains among the country’s most closely watched commodities because of its direct impact on inflation, household spending, and monetary policy decisions. Analysts noted that any sustained increase in rice prices could further pressure consumer budgets, particularly among low-income households where rice accounts for a large share of daily expenses.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) is expected to issue a memorandum formalizing the SRP guidelines in the coming days. Meanwhile, Tiu Laurel said stricter enforcement of the P50-per-kilo cap on imported rice will begin next week after retailers are given time to adjust inventories and pricing.

Government officials said the parallel pricing measures form part of broader efforts to stabilize food markets and temper inflationary pressures without disrupting supply chains or discouraging local production.