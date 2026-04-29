2 PNP officers, 4 others nabbed in MisOr illegal mining haul

Authorities recovered 58 sacks of alleged unprocessed mineral ores with an estimated value of ₱290,000, along with a vehicle, firearms, ammunition, communication devices and equipment believed to have been used in the activity.

The PNP said a thorough investigation is underway, including the immediate filing of appropriate administrative charges against the involved personnel. Command responsibility will also be applied to determine the accountability of concerned supervisors.

PNP chief Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. stressed the organization’s stance on internal discipline.

“Walang puwang sa PNP ang sinumang lalabag sa batas. Walang kinikilingan—kahit pulis, mananagot. We will ensure swift and decisive action against those involved,” Nartatez said.

The PNP reiterated its commitment to integrity, accountability and discipline within its ranks, in line with its reform agenda.