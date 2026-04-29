2 PNP officers, 4 others nabbed in MisOr illegal mining haul

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Two active members of the Philippine National Police and four civilians were arrested during a checkpoint operation in Sitio Mahayahay, Barangay Lomunda, Opol, Misamis Oriental on Monday.
Police said the operation, conducted by joint units, led to the interception of an L300 Mitsubishi vehicle transporting suspected mineral ores without the necessary permits. The occupants were apprehended for alleged violation of Republic Act No. 7942, or the Philippine Mining Act of 1995.
Authorities recovered 58 sacks of alleged unprocessed mineral ores with an estimated value of ₱290,000, along with a vehicle, firearms, ammunition, communication devices and equipment believed to have been used in the activity.
The PNP said a thorough investigation is underway, including the immediate filing of appropriate administrative charges against the involved personnel. Command responsibility will also be applied to determine the accountability of concerned supervisors.
PNP chief Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. stressed the organization’s stance on internal discipline.
“Walang puwang sa PNP ang sinumang lalabag sa batas. Walang kinikilingan—kahit pulis, mananagot. We will ensure swift and decisive action against those involved,” Nartatez said.
The PNP reiterated its commitment to integrity, accountability and discipline within its ranks, in line with its reform agenda.