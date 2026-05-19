'Nobody can remove me' — Macacua draws line between MILF membership, BARMM role

According to Macacua, while the position of Chief Minister is a temporary appointment under the transitional government structure, MILF membership operates under a separate internal framework governed by the organization itself.

He stressed that no individual or outside entity has the authority to unilaterally remove a member from the MILF without following proper internal processes and securing the organization’s consent.

“Government positions can change, but MILF membership is a different matter entirely,” Macacua explained, underscoring that his affiliation with the group remains subject only to its own rules and procedures.

Macacua also holds a key leadership role within the MILF structure, which he said further reinforces the need for due process in any internal organizational matter involving membership status.

He added that any attempt to remove him from the MILF without proper procedure would be firmly opposed, signaling readiness to defend his standing within the organization through appropriate internal channels.

The statement comes amid ongoing discussions on the evolving political and organizational dynamics within the BARMM transitional government, where several officials maintain dual roles in both the government and the MILF as part of the peace process framework.

Macacua’s remarks highlight the continuing sensitivity surrounding the separation of state governance functions and revolutionary organization membership during the transition period in the Bangsamoro region.