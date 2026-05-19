Donuts, pasta, coffee anytime: Mister Donut opens 24/7 store

Mister Donut Philippines has opened its first 24/7 dine-in and takeout branch in the country, expanding its footprint with a round-the-clock concept store in Taguig.
Located at the West Campus building along Le Grand Avenue in McKinley West, the branch can accommodate around 15 diners and offers an expanded menu that goes beyond the chain’s signature donuts. Customers can choose from the Japan-favorite Pon de Ring donuts, sandwiches, pasta, rice meals, and coffee selections including Hot & Cold Espresso, Seasalt Latte, and other specialty drinks.
The branch also serves all-day meal combos, crispy chicken meals, snackwiches, and milk tea selections, while calorie counts are displayed on menu items for health-conscious customers. Prices remain positioned for budget-conscious consumers despite the upgraded concept store.
Strategically situated near Bonifacio Global City, Forbes Park, and the Manila Polo Club, the McKinley West branch aims to cater to professionals, residents, and late-night diners in the growing business district. Delivery services are also available through foodpanda, GrabFood, and other platforms.