Donuts, pasta, coffee anytime: Mister Donut opens 24/7 store

Mister Donut Philippines has opened its first 24/7 dine-in and takeout branch in the country, expanding its footprint with a round-the-clock concept store in Taguig.

Located at the West Campus building along Le Grand Avenue in McKinley West, the branch can accommodate around 15 diners and offers an expanded menu that goes beyond the chain’s signature donuts. Customers can choose from the Japan-favorite Pon de Ring donuts, sandwiches, pasta, rice meals, and coffee selections including Hot & Cold Espresso, Seasalt Latte, and other specialty drinks.