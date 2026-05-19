Millennials, Gen Z redefine money habits amid rising costs

Despite these differences, both generations are increasingly embracing what has become known online as “moneymaxxing” — a mindset focused on making money work harder through rewards, cashback, savings growth and financial flexibility.

The shift comes as consumers continue to grapple with rising prices and mounting daily expenses, prompting many to seek more value from routine spending rather than simply cutting costs.

The press release noted that rewards-based spending has become more attractive to consumers who still want to enjoy dining out, travel, subscriptions, and other lifestyle expenses while receiving incentives in return.

Digital financial platforms are also capitalizing on the trend by offering cashback programs, rewards points, and savings products designed to encourage more active money management.

Apart from spending rewards, younger consumers are also placing greater emphasis on savings accounts that generate higher returns. The release cited digital banking features that allow users to increase savings interest rates through regular transactions and app usage.

Financial flexibility has likewise become a key concern for many consumers navigating unpredictable expenses and rising living costs. According to the release, short-term credit access and personal loans are increasingly viewed as tools for managing cash flow gaps and larger financial plans.

The release added that the evolving financial habits of Millennials and Gen Z reflect a broader shift toward making money management less stressful, more adaptable, and more rewarding in everyday life.