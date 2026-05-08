BDO Life tops Gen Z Insurance choice

A new generation is reshaping how the future is planned, and Gen Z is leading that shift with a more intentional approach to money, work, and security. While many young adults focus on side hustles, passion projects, and personal growth, they are also becoming more aware of the importance of protecting what they are building early in life.
In this changing mindset, BDO Life has risen as a preferred option, earning the No. 1 spot in Insurance Consideration at the 2026 Synergy–YouGov Awards. The recognition is based on the 2025 nationwide BrandIndex tracking, which gathered daily insights from more than 3,000 Gen Z respondents across the country.
For BDO Life, this reflects a growing connection with younger Filipinos who see insurance not just as a backup plan, but as a practical tool for long-term stability. Shirlyn T. Book, vice president and marketing head of BDO Life, noted that the company is evolving alongside this generation of future breadwinners, recognizing how they value planning ahead and making thoughtful financial choices.
As more Gen Z consumers redefine what security means, BDO Life’s recognition highlights a broader trend: Insurance is no longer viewed as something for later in life, but as an early step in building a more secure and intentional future.