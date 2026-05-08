BDO Life tops Gen Z Insurance choice

A new generation is reshaping how the future is planned, and Gen Z is leading that shift with a more intentional approach to money, work, and security. While many young adults focus on side hustles, passion projects, and personal growth, they are also becoming more aware of the importance of protecting what they are building early in life.

In this changing mindset, BDO Life has risen as a preferred option, earning the No. 1 spot in Insurance Consideration at the 2026 Synergy–YouGov Awards. The recognition is based on the 2025 nationwide BrandIndex tracking, which gathered daily insights from more than 3,000 Gen Z respondents across the country.