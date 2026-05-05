Metrobank posts P12.6-B profit in Q1

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company (Metrobank) reported a net income of P12.6 billion in the first quarter of 2026, supported by steady asset expansion, improved margins and higher fee-based income.
In a Tuesday disclosure, the bank said net interest income rose 13.6 percent to P33.4 billion, with net interest margin improving to 3.7 percent, reflecting better pricing and balance sheet management.
The figure posted by the bank in the first quarter of this year marks an approximate 2.4 percent year-on-year increase from the P12.3 billion net income it posted in the same period in 2025.
Solid loan growth
Loan growth remained solid, with gross loans expanding 9.2 percent year-on-year. Corporate and commercial lending increased 8.6 percent, while consumer loans grew 11.2 percent, tracking broader economic activity.
Deposits grew to P2.6 trillion, with low-cost current and savings accounts rising 8.4 percent and accounting for 59.2 percent of total deposits, supporting funding stability. The bank maintained a loan-to-deposit ratio of 76.6 percent.
Non-interest income also contributed to earnings, with fee and trust income increasing 11.8 percent to P5.1 billion, helping offset volatility in trading income.
Operating expenses rose 9.8 percent to P21.1 billion, driven mainly by transaction-related taxes and continued investments in technology. Cost-to-income ratio stood at 52.5 percent.
Asset quality remained stable, with the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio at 1.75 percent, below the industry average of 3.44 percent. The bank maintained a strong NPL coverage ratio of 137.1 percent, providing buffers against potential risks.
Total assets
Metrobank’s total assets grew 8.3 percent to P3.8 trillion, reinforcing its position as one of the country’s largest private universal banks. Equity reached P396.4 billion, while capital ratios remained well above regulatory thresholds, with a capital adequacy ratio of 14.9 percent and common equity Tier 1 ratio of 14.2 percent.
Since its establishment in 1962, the Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company, with a diverse product portfolio that includes investment banking, thrift banking, leasing and financing, bancassurance, and credit cards, has become one of the foremost financial institutions in the Philippines today. For the first quarter of 2026, the bank reported an impressive net income of P12.6 billion, boosted by a surge in lending activity, better margins and higher fee-based earnings.