Metrobank posts P12.6-B profit in Q1

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company (Metrobank) reported a net income of P12.6 billion in the first quarter of 2026, supported by steady asset expansion, improved margins and higher fee-based income.

In a Tuesday disclosure, the bank said net interest income rose 13.6 percent to P33.4 billion, with net interest margin improving to 3.7 percent, reflecting better pricing and balance sheet management.

The figure posted by the bank in the first quarter of this year marks an approximate 2.4 percent year-on-year increase from the P12.3 billion net income it posted in the same period in 2025.