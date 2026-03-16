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Dump truck crash partially closes Eastbank Road Floodway in Pasig

Dump truck crash partially closes Eastbank Road Floodway in Pasig
Photo courtesy of Pasig City Public Information Office/Facebook
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A dump truck carrying a heavy load of gravel crashed early Monday, 16 March, along Eastbank Road Floodway in Barangay Manggahan, Pasig City, forcing authorities to close part of the roadway, city officials reported.

The inner lane of the road was temporarily closed, the Pasig City Public Information Office (PIO) said in a statement.

Dump truck crash partially closes Eastbank Road Floodway in Pasig
Truck, bumangga sa poste sa Ortigas, drayber nito, sugatan

The incident occurred in the early morning hours, prompting personnel from the Pasig City government and traffic authorities to close a section of the floodway to clear debris and conduct an initial investigation.

Responding teams from the Pasig Traffic and Parking Management Office (TPMO) and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) were dispatched to the scene to manage traffic and oversee cleanup operations.

Motorists were advised to expect delays and use alternate routes while response and clearing efforts continue.

accidents
Pasig

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