Dump truck crash partially closes Eastbank Road Floodway in Pasig

The incident occurred in the early morning hours, prompting personnel from the Pasig City government and traffic authorities to close a section of the floodway to clear debris and conduct an initial investigation.

Responding teams from the Pasig Traffic and Parking Management Office (TPMO) and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) were dispatched to the scene to manage traffic and oversee cleanup operations.

Motorists were advised to expect delays and use alternate routes while response and clearing efforts continue.