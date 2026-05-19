Mandaluyong City enacts 'Right to Care' health proxy ordinance

The City Council of Mandaluyong has unanimously approved a “Right to Care” card and health proxy system that allows residents to designate a trusted individual — including those outside their immediate family — to make medical decisions on their behalf during emergencies.

Councilor Charisse Abalos-Vargas, co-author of the measure, said the new policy fills a gap in current medical emergency protocols by giving individuals greater autonomy over who can act on their behalf when they are incapacitated.