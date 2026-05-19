Mandaluyong City enacts 'Right to Care' health proxy ordinance

The City Council of Mandaluyong has unanimously approved a “Right to Care” card and health proxy system that allows residents to designate a trusted individual — including those outside their immediate family — to make medical decisions on their behalf during emergencies.
Councilor Charisse Abalos-Vargas, co-author of the measure, said the new policy fills a gap in current medical emergency protocols by giving individuals greater autonomy over who can act on their behalf when they are incapacitated.
“Ibig sabihin, maaari na tayong mamili kung sino ang nais nating magdesisyon para sa atin sa panahon ng medical emergencies maliban sa ating immediate family members, kung sakaling wala tayong kakayahan na magpasya para sa ating kalagayan,’’ Abalos-Vargas wrote on social media.
The ordinance explicitly covers medical decision-making rights but does not extend to issues involving property, inheritance or post-mortem arrangements.
The ordinance names LGBTQIA+ couples and common-law partners as eligible beneficiaries, addressing a long-standing challenge faced by those whose relationships are not legally recognized under Philippine law.
“Hangad natin na sa pamamagitan ng ordinansang ito, mas maging inclusive hindi lamang ang ating mga pagamutan kundi ang bawat komunidad at ang buo nating lungsod,” she added.
Mandaluyong is now part of a growing list of local government units adopting comparable policies, along with Quezon City, San Juan City, Paranaque City.
Formal registration requirements and procedures have not yet been publicly detailed by city authorities. ###