IOSS launches health card covering pre-existing conditions

The Insurance One-Stop Shop (IOSS) on Monday launched the Ayos Health Card, powered by PhilCare, positioning it as a healthcare solution built for the “real world,” covering individuals as they are, including those with pre-existing conditions often excluded by traditional health maintenance organizations (HMOs).
Unlike traditional HMOs, which typically impose up to a year-long wait before covering pre-existing conditions, the Ayos Health Card provides partial coverage from day one once the card is activated following a standard 15-day processing period. Common conditions such as asthma, GERD, PCOS, and controlled diabetes are covered immediately, making the product an option for freelancers, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and the so-called “missing middle” who are often left without healthcare protection.
For more serious illnesses, the card applies a six-month waiting period as a sustainability measure, allowing it to accept members who might otherwise be declined by traditional plans. Organizers said the approach balances accessibility and risk management, ensuring long-term coverage while maintaining industry standards on exclusions. The model also extends to small businesses, allowing them to provide day-one coverage for pre-existing conditions to employees—benefits typically limited to larger firms.
The product aims to shift the focus of health coverage—from denying individuals due to illness to prioritizing them because of it—while emphasizing financial protection and peace of mind rather than just illness-based usage. Ms. Abigail of PhilCare said the goal is to restore “health dignity” by ensuring Filipinos have access to support when they need it most.
Testimonies at the launch highlighted gaps in coverage. Hazel Guevarra, a chronic kidney disease patient, said she had long been denied coverage due to her condition and had been paying all medical expenses herself. After using the Ayos Health Card, she significantly reduced her hospital bill during a surgical procedure. “My hospital bill reached more than ₱63,000. But because of the AYOS Healthcard, I only paid ₱200,” she said.
Johannah SJ Buan said the card provided financial support during her husband’s battle with cancer and even after his passing, helping her family manage treatment costs they initially struggled to cover due to pre-existing condition limitations in most traditional HMOs. She added that the claims process provided guidance and support during a difficult period. “They didn’t make things difficult. The process was fast, organized, and guided every step of the way,” she said.
For IOSS CEO and Ayos founder Heart Ortega, the initiative goes beyond healthcare coverage, framing it as both a social response and an economic opportunity.
“AYOS started just as a health card, but now it has become more of a movement—changing people’s lives, helping them get coverage, and making sure every AYOS associate has not just extra income but a stable one to support their families,” she said.
The launch concluded with a partnership signing between IOSS and PhilCare, reinforcing their shared commitment to expand access to inclusive healthcare and provide protection for Filipinos who have long been left out of the system.