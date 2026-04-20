IOSS launches health card covering pre-existing conditions

The Insurance One-Stop Shop (IOSS) on Monday launched the Ayos Health Card, powered by PhilCare, positioning it as a healthcare solution built for the “real world,” covering individuals as they are, including those with pre-existing conditions often excluded by traditional health maintenance organizations (HMOs).

Unlike traditional HMOs, which typically impose up to a year-long wait before covering pre-existing conditions, the Ayos Health Card provides partial coverage from day one once the card is activated following a standard 15-day processing period. Common conditions such as asthma, GERD, PCOS, and controlled diabetes are covered immediately, making the product an option for freelancers, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and the so-called “missing middle” who are often left without healthcare protection.