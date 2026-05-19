Man nabbed for domestic abuse, illegal pen gun in Las Piñas

A 30-year-old man was arrested by the Philippine National Police in Las Piñas on Monday after allegedly following a woman to a police sub-station while carrying an improvised firearm.
Authorities identified the suspect only by his alias “Jayson.” He was apprehended at around 11:30 a.m. inside the CAA Police Sub-Station at the corner of Saging Street and J. Aguilar Avenue in Barangay CAA.
Police said the suspect is facing charges for violation of Republic Act No. 9262 and Republic Act No. 10591.
According to investigators, the incident began when a 34-year-old woman went to the sub-station to seek police assistance and report that the suspect was armed.
While she was narrating her complaint to officers on duty, the suspect allegedly arrived at the station.
Responding officers immediately secured the man and conducted a body search, which resulted in the confiscation of an improvised pen gun and one live 5.56-caliber round of ammunition.
Following his arrest, the suspect was brought to the CAA Barangay Health Center for medical examination before being turned over to the Women and Children Protection Desk for documentation and investigation.
The seized firearm and ammunition were later endorsed to the Southern Police District Forensic Unit for ballistic examination.