LTFRB expands fuel subsidy with P10-per-liter diesel discount

During an interview, LTFRB Chairman Vigor Mendoza II said the program aims to ease the financial burden on public utility drivers amid high fuel prices.

“We are pushing the P10-per-liter discount. Around 1,000 gas stations nationwide are already providing the P10 discount to our jeepney and UV Express drivers,” Mendoza said. “This is a big help to our drivers because they can save around P1,500 a week, or about P6,000 a month.”

Mendoza said the participating gas stations come from different fuel companies and can be identified through streamers displayed outside their stations. The discount applies only to diesel purchases and is initially limited to jeepneys and UV Express units with active LTFRB franchises.

Under the program, drivers may avail themselves of up to 30 liters of discounted diesel per day, equivalent to a subsidy of as much as P300 daily. The weekly cap is set at 150 liters.

The LTFRB chief said the system was developed in coordination with the Department of Energy and Land Bank of the Philippines. Instead of requiring drivers to install an application, accredited gas stations use a digital system containing the plate numbers of qualified public utility vehicles.

“The drivers only need to provide their plate number at participating gas stations. The gas station personnel will enter it into the system to verify the remaining discount balance,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza also stressed that all jeepney and UV Express units with LTFRB franchises are automatically included in the program, adding that there is “no favoritism” in the selection of beneficiaries.