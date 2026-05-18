Over 141,000 units qualify for P10-per-liter fuel discount subsidy — LTFRB

“This is proof that the government is still really taking care of the PUV sector despite the improvement in petroleum product prices,” LTFRB Chairman Vigor Mendoza II said.

Meanwhile, the P10-per-liter discount currently covers public utility jeepneys (PUJs) and UV Express units, with plans to later expand the program to other public utility vehicles.

Mendoza assured the public that the program would be properly implemented nationwide through continuous monitoring and prompt response to technical glitches.

The LTFRB also said participating gas stations in Metro Manila and other parts of the country would be linked to the national government’s database through a mobile application that identifies qualified beneficiaries of the program.

The agency emphasized that only PUVs with existing and valid franchises would be included in the database, with each unit entitled to a maximum of 150 liters per week.

According to the LTFRB, the discount will automatically be applied at participating gas stations, allowing drivers to directly pay the discounted fuel price.

“In the same guideline, the LTFRB was tasked to maintain custody and control of the budget allocated for the Fuel Subsidy Program and shall allocate and transfer the necessary funds to the Land Bank of the Philippines for the administration, processing, settlement, and crediting of fuel subsidy amounts to accredited gasoline stations participating in the Fuel Discount System,” the agency stated.