Laoag City government holds free circumcision program for youth

The Laoag City Government conducted “Kugit Bulilit,” a free circumcision program for boys aged nine years old and above, at the Laoag City General Hospital on 18 May 2026.
A total of 150 registered beneficiaries underwent the procedure during the program’s first batch, while another 150 beneficiaries are scheduled for the second batch on 2 June.
The activity was organized by the Laoag City Government through the City Population and Development Office and the Laoag City General Hospital.
Assisting in the activity were members of the Ilocos Norte Medical Society, Divine Word College of Laoag – College of Nursing, and the Operating Room Nurses Association of the Philippines, Inc. – Ilocos Norte Chapter.
The program was held as part of the annual summer circumcision activities commonly conducted during the school vacation season.