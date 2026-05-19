Lacson: Impeach court a breath of fresh air air

Duterte has a non-extendible period of 10 days to file a formal verified answer to the charges.

The Senate has allowed the electronic filing of all pleadings and motions related to the impeachment proceedings.

The trial will follow with some members of the House of Representatives acting as prosecutors and the senators serving as judges.

Batangas Rep. Gerville Luistro will head the 11-member prosecution team.

The Duterte camp has not released the names of its defense team.

After the presentation of evidence by the defense and prosecution panels, the senator-judges will vote on each article of impeachment via roll call. A conviction will require the concurrence of at least two-thirds of the senator-judges or 16 votes to convict.

A Senate source said the impeachment trial may begin in the second or third week of June.