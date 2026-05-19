Kidapawan cracks down on employee illegal gambling

The CSC policy prohibits government workers from engaging in illegal gambling in any form, whether physical or online, regardless of time or location.

It covers entry into casinos and other gambling establishments, participation in online casino platforms, electronic bingo, e-sabong or digital cockfighting, and similar activities. It also bars public employees from organizing or facilitating gambling operations.

The Civil Service Commission has said the policy is intended to reinforce integrity in public service and uphold the principle that public office is a public trust.

Evangelista said compliance is mandatory for all city personnel, with department heads tasked to monitor adherence within their respective offices.

He said violations will be addressed under existing civil service rules and administrative procedures.

The directive comes as local governments continue to implement internal controls on employee conduct and compliance with national civil service regulations.