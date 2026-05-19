Kaolympics 2026 unites Ilocos Sur law enforcement agencies

According to Asuncion, the event was conceptualized not only to promote physical wellness among personnel but also to deepen relationships among agencies working toward the same mission of public safety and peace and order.

He explained that the term “Kaolympics” symbolizes “Olympics among coworkers, partners, brothers, and friends in service,” emphasizing solidarity among uniformed personnel.

“This is the first time that such a momentous activity has been conducted in Ilocos Sur involving multiple law enforcement agencies,” Asuncion said, adding that the activity serves as a break from the routine demands of police and public safety work while promoting fellowship and teamwork.

The games are expected to run for nearly two months during the agencies’ scheduled athletics days every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon. Sports events include basketball for male personnel, volleyball for female personnel, and other friendly competitions under a round-robin format to ensure participation from all agencies.

During the interview, Asuncion also highlighted the province’s current peace and order situation, describing Ilocos Sur as “very peaceful” amid intensified anti-criminality efforts.

He cited the recent arrest of seven members of an alleged Salisi and Budol-Budol gang in Santo Domingo, saying the suspects reportedly came from different provinces before being apprehended by authorities.

The provincial director credited the stable peace and order situation to the “relentless efforts” of law enforcement units in combating illegal drugs, loose firearms, and other criminal activities, as well as the implementation of safer community strategies.

Asuncion also acknowledged the introduction of the “Alerto Framework” under Police Brigadier General Jovencio Badua Jr., Regional Director of the Police Regional Office 1, which integrates various police operations and crime prevention measures across the region.

On police response times, Asuncion emphasized that personnel have been instructed to provide immediate and calibrated responses to emergencies, in line with directives from higher headquarters and the nationwide implementation of the 911 emergency response system.

He noted recent incidents in Sinait and Santa Maria where police units reportedly responded within minutes after receiving reports from the community.

“The police should always be ready to respond immediately whenever our fellow citizens need help,” Asuncion said.

The police official also thanked barangay officials, local government units, and community force multipliers for actively coordinating with authorities and providing information that helps law enforcement respond quickly to incidents.

As the province transitions from the summer season to the onset of the rainy season, Asuncion urged both the public and police personnel to remain united and cooperative in maintaining peace and order.

“A peaceful environment will lead to development,” he said, while encouraging police officers to continue serving with the same enthusiasm and commitment despite changing weather conditions.