Jollibee Group joins TIME’s 100 most influential firms

TIME said companies included in the list were evaluated based on impact, innovation, ambition and success across industries worldwide.

“We are honored to be named to TIME’s Top 100 Most Influential Companies list,” said Ernesto Tanmantiong, global president and chief executive officer of the Jollibee Group.

“Being included among companies making an extraordinary impact around the world is a meaningful recognition of the passion and dedication of our teams who bring our purpose of spreading joy through superior taste to life every day.”

Tanmantiong added that the recognition reflects the growing global relevance of the company’s brands and the strength of its business across markets.

From its beginnings in the Philippines, the Jollibee Group has expanded into one of the world’s fastest-growing restaurant companies, operating more than 10,400 stores and cafés across 33 countries through a portfolio of 20 brands.

Its portfolio includes brands such as Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

The company said its growth strategy focuses on four key categories: chicken, Chinese cuisine, premium burgers and coffee and tea.

The recognition comes as the company continues to accelerate its international expansion. In 2025, Jollibee launched its first franchising program in the United States and has since expanded to more than 100 stores across North America.

The latest distinction adds to the company’s recent international recognitions, including inclusion in the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 list and Brand Finance’s Top 5 Strongest Restaurant Brands globally in 2026.