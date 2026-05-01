Jollibee named top chicken QSR in Southeast Asia

As of end-2025, the brand operates 1,658 stores across Southeast Asia, including 317 outlets outside the Philippines, with a growing presence in Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei.

Jollibee Group global president and chief executive officer Ernesto Tanmantiong said the ranking highlights the company’s disciplined expansion and strong market fundamentals, noting that its regional footprint provides a platform for continued growth.

The company attributed its performance to a strategy that balances menu localization with a consistent brand experience, enabling it to appeal to a broad customer base beyond Filipino consumers.

In Vietnam, Jollibee has emerged as the top QSR brand by value sales, while in Brunei it leads in terms of store network, underscoring strong demand and market penetration.

The brand’s core products, including Chickenjoy and Jolly Spaghetti, continue to drive customer traffic, supported by ongoing product innovation and localized offerings tailored to specific markets.

The recognition reinforces Jollibee’s role as a key driver of international growth for the group, as it continues to scale operations across Southeast Asia and other global markets.