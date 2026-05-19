Jaja gets fresh start at Capital1

“It was not easy but I’m really thankful for everyone in Capital1, they gave me this opportunity,” Maraguinot said.

Maraguinot has not seen action since January after parting ways with Nxled as the Chameleons underwent a major overhaul by signing the core of disbanded Petro Gazz.

Away from the game for months, Maraguinot admits integrating with Capital1’s system will take time but she’s willing to go through the process.

“It’s a process. I’ve been away from the game for a while. So, it won’t be easy. (But) we’re in the process of making it happen with me in the team. And, I’m very thankful that I was given with this right timing to do that,” she added.

“And, it’s not gonna be easy. But, I’m ready to face the challenges.”

Maraguinot’s transfer reunites her with Ateneo teammates Gandler, middle blocker Pauline Gaston and main libero Roma Mae Doromal.

Although expected to play a backup role, Maraguinot is stoked to have a deep arsenal of scorers to set up plays especially in the wing spot with the three-headed monster of Gandler, Santos and franchise player Bella Belen.

For Maraguinot, it’s a good and welcome problem.

“In our terms, I’ll just dish it out to whoever has the hot hands,” she quipped.