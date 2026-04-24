ICC trial vs Rody seen between October 2026 to February 2027 — lawyer

Duterte is facing charges of crimes against humanity, including murder and attempted murder, in connection with his anti-drug campaign.

She added the case could last several years, noting that ICC trials typically run around three years, though some have stretched up to a decade. Additional evidence may still be presented during trial.

On Thursday, the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber I confirmed all charges against Duterte and ordered him committed to trial.

ICC spokesperson Oriane Maillet said the chamber found “substantial grounds” that Duterte is responsible for crimes involving “a widespread and systematic attack against the civilian population.”

“Trials at the ICC are fair and impartial and the defense will have sufficient time to prepare its case while respecting the rights of victims,” Maillet said in a video.

Under the Rome Statute, Duterte is required to be present during trial, though Conti said limited flexibility exists, including possible virtual participation.

She said the first day of trial is expected to resemble an arraignment, with formal reading of charges, procedural directions from judges, and initial submissions from both prosecution and defense.

In a 50-page ruling, the Pre-Trial Chamber ordered Duterte to stand trial and directed the court registrar to transmit the decision, confirmation of charges, and full record of proceedings.

The ICC said the case will be assigned to a three-judge trial chamber that will determine the next steps leading up to trial proceedings.