House Prosecutor says no pressure amid potential VP Duterte presidency

“We are fulfilling our constitutional duty as House prosecutors, as congressmen, as representatives of our constituents. And lahat po kami ay nandito para lang ipakita ang ebidensya laban sa Bise Presidente na nakita naming may pagkakasala (And all of us are here just to present the evidence against the Vice President that we saw committed an offense),” she said.

Zamora doubled down on her point by stating her belief that the evidence they have related to the four Articles of Impeachment against Duterte was strong and convincing.

“Hindi po kami natatakot sa susunod na election dahil naniniwala po kami na makikita ng taong bayan ang ebidensya (We are not scared for the next elections because we believe that the public will see the evidence) and we believe that senators themselves will see the evidence and it is now incumbent upon the senators to fulfill their constitutional duty as well,” she explained.

Notably, the solon was also a member of the prosecutor panel during the first impeachment of the Vice President in the 19th Congress where the impeachment articles were dismissed based on a lack of substance and a ruling from the Supreme Court.

This time around, however, the impeachment trial at the Senate is in its early stages as the upper house convened as a court just this Monday, 18 May.

The House prosecutors for their part entered their formal entry appearance as public prosecutors on the same day with House Committee on Justice Chairperson Gerville Luistro being tagged as the lead prosecutor.

On the matter of any pressure concerning another Duterte presidency, Luistro echoed Zamora’s sentiments as she noted that this process was not necessarily just a means to please or displease their constituents–it was a matter of carrying out their duty.

“With all due respect to our constituents, this is not a question of, natutuwa ba sila o hindi, gusto ba nila o hindi (if they will be happy or not, if they like it or not). This is a duty we really have to face,” the solon said.

Also on Monday, Duterte and her camp were summoned by the Senate to submit a response to the Articles of Impeachment within a non-extendable period of 10 days.

After which, the prosecutors will be given five days to produce their own reply before the Senate officially proceeds to the trial based on standard court rules.

Duterte was alleged to have committed impeachable offenses on the basis of her unexplained wealth, misuse of confidential funds, bribery, and threats towards high-ranking officials.

Throughout her second impeachment, the Vice President has yet to directly address the allegations and has resorted to questioning the process being undertaken against her.

Due Process

During the same press conference, Mamamayang Liberal Partylist Rep. Leila de Lima said that the impeachment trial was a means to afford Duterte with due process regarding her case.

“Alalahanin po natin that this is also due process for VP Sara. So pagkakataon niya ito,” De Lima said.

(Let us remember that this is also due process for VP Sara. This is her time)

“It’s time for her to face and answer the accusations against her,” she noted.

“Kung walang kasalanan, dapat walang iniiwasan o walang dapat iwasan. Wala rin dapat pagtatakpan at hindi dapat ito hinaharang,” she added.

(If she has no fault, there should be no evasion or nothing to hide. There should be nothing to cover up and this should not be hindered)