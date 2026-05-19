House panel approves P3K teacher bonus

When approved into law, the measure will benefit more than 950,000 public school teachers nationwide.

“Our teachers play a vital role in shaping the nation’s future. Increasing the WTDIB is not only about extending financial support — it is also a meaningful recognition of the dedication, hard work, and sacrifices our educators make every day,” Gonzales added.

Gonzales said the proposed increase serves as a concrete expression of the nation’s gratitude to teachers who continue to devote their time and energy, often beyond their classroom duties, to help Filipino students achieve their full potential.

Under the 2026 General Appropriations Act, Congress allocated P983.5 million for the WTDIB at the current rate of P1,000 per qualified teacher.

Should Gonzales’s bill eventually be enacted into law, Congress would need to allocate at least P2.95 billion annually to fund the proposed P3,000 incentive.