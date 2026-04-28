Bill pushes P50K starting pay for teachers

“This bill seeks to address the substantial salary gaps between instructors and professors in [state universities and colleges] and [local universities and colleges] on one hand and persons in comparable occupations or with similar qualifications here and abroad on the other,” the proposal read in part.

It further noted that the proposed measure aims to provide teachers with a “decent and dignified” standard of living amid the financial strain they absorb in their daily service to students.

The measure comes amid a wider public clamor for a substantial salary increase in the private sector to a national minimum wage of P1,200 per day.

As it currently stands, the entry-level salary for public teachers is set at P30,000 under Salary Grade 11, which was promulgated in 2024.