‘Haribon’: Mariel Baltazar stuns in eagle-inspired pageant ensemble

The ensemble transforms the essence of the Philippine Eagle into a bold fashion statement that blends cultural pride with high-impact pageantry.

Designed by acclaimed Filipino designer Patrick Isorena, the costume features a commanding silhouette layered with intricate embellishments symbolizing the eagle’s strength, resilience, and freedom.

Towering feathered wings extend behind Baltazar, creating a regal and fierce visual that highlights Filipino craftsmanship on the global stage.

More than just a national costume, “Haribon” serves as a tribute to the modern Filipina — fearless, elegant, and deeply rooted in heritage.

Every detail of the ensemble reflects a balance of grace and power, complementing Baltazar’s poised presence as she prepares to carry the Philippine flag in international competition.

Completing the presentation was a glam team composed of rising creatives in the industry. Hair styling was done by King of CYF13, while makeup artist Angelic Face101 of Nix Institute of Beauty created a radiant look that amplified the costume’s regal energy.

Official photos captured by Ryn Vergara and Josh Vergara further emphasized the grandeur of the ensemble through dramatic imagery that brought the “Haribon” concept to life.

With its fusion of symbolism, craftsmanship, and modern pageantry aesthetics, the creation stands as a celebration of Filipino excellence and national pride.