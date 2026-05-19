Fuel subsidy program expands nationwide with tighter oversight

Energy as a livelihood and mobility enabler

“Every driver who depends on the road to earn a living deserves a fuel station nearby that can serve them under this program,” Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin said. “Through this initiative, we are helping ensure that energy remains an enabler of livelihood and mobility, not a burden.”

The FSP is part of the Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport Program, launched after the declaration of a State of National Energy Emergency under Executive Order 110.

Eligible beneficiaries can receive up to P1,500 per vehicle weekly for three months.

As of 18 May, government data showed 938 fuel stations nationwide were fully operational under the program — 616 in Luzon, 172 in the Visayas and 150 in Mindanao.