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Fuel subsidy program expands nationwide with tighter oversight

The P10-per-liter Fuel Subsidy Program is part of the Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport Program, launched after President Marcos Jr.’s declaration of a State of National Energy Emergency under Executive Order 110 on 24 March 2026. Eligible beneficiaries can receive up to P1,500 per vehicle weekly for three months.
Jeepney drivers line up to receive a P5,000 fuel subsidy at Heroes Park in Manila on Wednesday, 25 March 2026, as part of government efforts to assist transport workers affected by surging oil prices caused by conflict in the Middle East.
Courtesy of John Carlo Magallon
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The government has expanded its P10-per-liter Fuel Subsidy Program (FSP) to all fuel retailers nationwide, giving public utility jeepney and UV Express drivers wider access to fuel assistance.

The Department of Energy (DoE) said Tuesday the nationwide rollout makes subsidies more accessible while enforcing stricter compliance rules for participating fuel stations.

Jeepney drivers line up to receive a P5,000 fuel subsidy at Heroes Park in Manila on Wednesday, 25 March 2026, as part of government efforts to assist transport workers affected by surging oil prices caused by conflict in the Middle East.
Fuel subsidy program expands nationwide with tighter oversight

Energy as a livelihood and mobility enabler

“Every driver who depends on the road to earn a living deserves a fuel station nearby that can serve them under this program,” Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin said. “Through this initiative, we are helping ensure that energy remains an enabler of livelihood and mobility, not a burden.”

The FSP is part of the Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport Program, launched after the declaration of a State of National Energy Emergency under Executive Order 110.

Eligible beneficiaries can receive up to P1,500 per vehicle weekly for three months.

As of 18 May, government data showed 938 fuel stations nationwide were fully operational under the program — 616 in Luzon, 172 in the Visayas and 150 in Mindanao.

Jeepney drivers line up to receive a P5,000 fuel subsidy at Heroes Park in Manila on Wednesday, 25 March 2026, as part of government efforts to assist transport workers affected by surging oil prices caused by conflict in the Middle East.
LTFRB expands fuel subsidy program

Stricter operational and reporting standards

The DoE said participating fuel retailers must meet stricter operational and reporting standards. Stations are required to complete onboarding, process subsidy transactions for qualified beneficiaries, maintain required systems and signage, set up designated FSP lanes, and comply with government monitoring and validation rules.

Fuel stations that fail to comply may face suspension or cancellation of their Certificate of Compliance, the DoE said.

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