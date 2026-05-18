Bong Go assists families displaced by Davao City fire

The fire, which occurred on 8 May, affected residents from Purok 4-C, 4-D, 4-H, and 5-B in Barangay 23-C.

Go also inspected the fire-hit area to personally assess the extent of the damage and the conditions faced by displaced residents.

During the visit, he assured families that his office remains ready to provide support as they recover and rebuild.

“Ang ipinagdarasal ko ngayon ay makabalik tayo sa normal na pamumuhay natin at makapagtrabaho tayo, makapagserbisyo tayo sa mga kababayan nating Pilipino,” Go said.

The senator also expressed solidarity with the victims, acknowledging the hardship of starting over after losing homes and belongings.

“Kabalo ko lisod ang masunugan, sugod napud sa uno. Timan-an nato nga ang kwarta makita, ang gamit, mapalit, pero ang kinabuhi dili mapalit sa kwarta. A lost life is a lost life forever. Sa abot sa akong makaya, kung unsa akong matabang sa inyo, mutabang gyud ko,” he said.

Go clarified that the assistance came from his personal capacity and reflected his long-standing commitment to helping communities affected by disasters even before becoming a senator.

“Kung unsay tabang nga atong mahatag sa atong isig katao, buhaton na nato karon. Sunog, baha, lindol, putok ng bulkan, pinupuntahan ko ’yan. Kahit hindi pa ako senador noon, pinupuntahan ko ’yan. Gusto namo ni Tatay Digong na kami ang mukab-ot sa inyo,” he added.

The senator also highlighted the burden of rising fuel prices and its impact on both public services and household expenses.

Go stressed the need for stronger fire prevention efforts and improved disaster response capabilities.

He cited Republic Act No. 11589, or the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act of 2021, which he principally authored and co-sponsored. The law mandates a 10-year modernization program for the Bureau of Fire Protection through upgraded equipment, personnel, and training.

“Unahon nato ang mga programa nga makatabang sa mga pobre. Magtinabangay gyud ta karon,” Go said.

The senator also reiterated support for long-term disaster resilience initiatives, including Republic Act No. 12076, or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which seeks to establish permanent and fully equipped evacuation centers nationwide.

Go likewise cited several disaster-related measures he filed in the Senate, including proposals for a Department of Disaster Resilience, rental housing subsidies for disaster victims, and hazard pay for disaster personnel.

A total of 466 affected families received assistance during the distribution in Barangay 23-C.

Beneficiaries received cash aid, food packs, shirts, pens, vitamins, and sports equipment. Selected recipients also received shoes, a bicycle, and a cellphone through a raffle.

The national government is also conducting assessments for possible housing assistance for affected residents.