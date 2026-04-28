UnionBank rolls out digital PERA onboarding on app

Removing traditional barriers to long-term investing

“We believe that preparing for the future should be simple, inclusive, and accessible to every Filipino,” said UnionBank president and CEO Ana Aboitiz Delgado.

“By fully digitizing PERA onboarding within UnionBank Online, we are removing traditional barriers to long-term investing.”

Voluntary savings and investment program

PERA is a voluntary savings and investment program designed to complement existing pension systems such as SSS and GSIS, allowing individuals to invest in BSP-accredited products that can grow over time.

UnionBank said the rollout is part of a broader push toward financial inclusion, with plans to further integrate onboarding and account management into a seamless digital experience.