ENDANGERED INVESTMENT

If investment pledges fail to convert into actual disbursed capital, the consequences will be structural, not merely statistical.

The Philippines already faces a significant infrastructure deficit. It needs foreign capital not just for growth but also to close a gap that domestic savings alone cannot bridge.

Every peso of pledged investment that evaporates is a road not built, a port not modernized, a factory not opened, and a job not created. For a young, growing population whose economic aspirations are real and urgent, the cost of elite political dysfunction is paid in slow wages, limited opportunities, and continued out-migration.

The Duterte political drama introduces a critical variable. Should Vice President Sara Duterte survive the impeachment court and walk away not merely vindicated but emboldened, the implications extend well beyond one election cycle.

The impeachment complaints detail serious allegations: misuse of public funds, lack of transparency and accountability over confidential appropriations entrusted to the Office of the Vice President, among others.

If those charges are shelved without meaningful adjudication, the message to every future official is unmistakable: accountability in the country is a facade, penetrable by whoever commands enough political allies at the right moment.

A Duterte presidential run in 2028, waged from a platform of grievance and backed by a well-organized base, would further polarize an already fractured political landscape.

Foreign investors watching from Singapore, Tokyo and Brussels do not parse the internal logic of Philippine factional politics. They see institutional instability. They see a country where an official facing ICC scrutiny can find sanctuary in the Senate. They see impunity rewarded. And they price that risk accordingly — or simply look elsewhere.

The Philippines is not without genuine advantages: a young, English-speaking workforce; a growing middle class; strategic geographic position in a reconfiguring Indo-Pacific trade architecture. These are real. But advantages do not automatically convert into investment without the connective tissue of governance — institutions that function with fidelity to the rules, courts that are not easily captured, a legislature that serves national rather than factional interests.

The choice before the country is not between perfect governance and none. It is between a trajectory — however imperfect — toward accountability and one that normalizes impunity.

The former attracts long-term capital and builds the conditions for sustainable growth. The latter repels exactly the structural investment the country needs, leaving behind only extractive short-term flows and the kind of crony arrangements that hollow out economies quietly, over decades.

Investment pledges are, in the end, only intentions. What converts them into reality is trust — in institutions, in the rule of law, in the stability of the political environment.

That trust, once eroded, is far harder to rebuild than any infrastructure project.

The Philippines is at a moment where it can still choose which path to take. The cost of choosing wrong will be borne not by politicians who make the choice, but by the millions who had nothing to do with it.