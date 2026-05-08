Capital goes where it’s welcome — our neighbors

The PEZA framework offers a partial answer, but only if it is allowed to function as originally intended. Economic zones work when they offer investors the certainty that the broader environment cannot: predictable taxes, streamlined compliance, and a stable operating climate.

What undermines that promise today is that corporations in PEZA zones remain fully exposed to labor arrangements that investors in competing jurisdictions simply do not face. The right to organize and the right to strike, while legitimate in principle, create operational uncertainty that manufacturers, particularly in high-volume, time-sensitive industries, price as unacceptable risk.

Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia have structured their special economic zones with labor frameworks calibrated to attract and retain capital. The Philippines has failed in that aspect. The result is that PEZA, rather than functioning as the country’s competitive edge, functions instead as a slightly more convenient version of the same environment investors are avoiding.

True reform means giving PEZA zones parity with the best investment destinations in the region, not just on paper, but in practice. Until then, the export processing zone (EPZ) is a promise the country keeps walking back and forth on.

The SEC’s mandate is capital markets. But capital markets do not exist apart from the broader investment climate. FDI flowing into manufacturing creates the supply chains, employment base, and productive capacity that deepen any capital market worth its name.

When investment transfers from the Philippines to its neighbors, it is not an economic planning problem. It is a structural warning that cannot be managed away with incentive packages or investor roadshows alone.

The Philippines has real advantages — a young population, English fluency, and a large consumer market. But advantages are not destiny. Vietnam had fewer of these twenty years ago, and made deliberate, sustained structural choices that compounded into a US$475-billion export economy.

Those same choices remain available to the Philippines. What is no longer available is time.

As we keep debating whether to make them or not, the factories going up in Vietnam today keep on producing products for export, even as the Philippines only exports its labor!