DOST backs local ultrasound training model for Filipino clinicians

According to co-investigator Dr. Leslie Joy Lantisce-Diaz, imported training models are often expensive, rigid, and difficult to adapt for different patient cases, limiting access for many local clinicians.

DOST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. said the agency allocated over P4.99 million for the initiative to help strengthen the skills of Filipino medical professionals using locally developed tools.

The prototype already includes tissue-mimicking materials that replicate muscle, fat, and skin in the abdominopelvic region, allowing clinicians to practice identifying organs, tumors, and cysts through ultrasound imaging.

The phantom model system has already been integrated into the curriculum of the UP-Philippine General Hospital, where 124 graduates have undergone training and deployment across different regions nationwide.

The research team expects to complete the project by August 2026, with plans for small-volume manufacturing to make the system more accessible and affordable for hospitals and training institutions in the Philippines.